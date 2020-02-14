New Morelos racism row, Celtic man's empathy for Rangers, Kilmarnock eye striker, Hearts and Hibs latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Killie to probe Morelos abuse

Kilmarnock have vowed to probe claims of alleged racism towards Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during the Rugby Park side's 2-1 win over the Gers on Wednesday night. Footage appears to have captured a fan branding the Colombian international a "black *******". (The Sun)

Dembele boost for Celts

Celtic's hopes of landing a cash windfall have increased after Manchester United were "given the green light" to pursue the £60m signing of French striker Moussa Dembele from Lyon this summer. (Daily Star)

Chelsea eye Dembele

Chelsea are also understood to be monitoring the former Fulham and PSG youngster, with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas admitting that Les Gones will "sell players who want to leave". (Daily Mail)

Lenny empathises with Gerrard

Neil Lennon has recalled losing a five-point lead to Rangers during his first full season in management with Celtic as he admitted a degree of empathy for Steven Gerrard. (The Herald)

Ross reveals paucity of Hibs squad

Hibs head coach Jack Ross has revealed every available player was stripped for action as his side defeated Ross County in midweek. (Evening News)

Souttar on double-header admission

Hearts defender John Souttar insists his side's next two games - against relegation rivals Hamilton and St Mirren - are among the most important of his four years at Tynecastle. (Evening News)

Killie eye Croatian striker

Argentinian striker Federico Rasic, last with Pafos in Cyprus, is understood to be a target for Kilmarnock. The 27-year-old forward has also played for Amkar Perm and Arsenal Tula in Russia. (Daily Record)

Brophy 'not thinking about Scotland recall'

Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy, who scored the winner as his side defeated Rangers 2-1 in midweek, insists a Scotland recall is not at the forefront of his mind. (The Scotsman)