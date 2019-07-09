'Never heard of him' - Celtic transfer riddle as Neil Lennon rubbishes Sergio Quintero comments

Neil Lennon claimed tonight he has "never heard" of Ecuadorian midfielder Sergio Quintero, after the 20-year-old claimed he was in talks over a potential transfer to Celtic.

Speaking after the Scottish champions had come from behind to record a 3-1 win in their Champions League first qualifying round first leg tie in Bosnia against FK Sarajevo, Lennon claimed the midfielder's name was not on the Hoops' list of targets.

Asked by BBC Sportsound about Celtic's interest in the Imbabura youngster, Lennon was silent for a while before finally responding: "I've never heard of him."

Lennon again maintained his silence when he was prompted - "the Ecuadorian?" - before eventually claiming: "The name's not cropped up at all, he's not popped up on the radar.

"We're looking at a number of positions and hopefully we'll get some business done sooner rather than later, because the priority at the minute is to negotiate the qualifiers.

"The more quality we have, the better chance we've got."

Lennon insisted he was "thrilled" at Celtic's result in the Bosnian capital, adding: "Considering where we are - so early, and against opposition who were tactically smart and a big threat at set-plays - it's a brilliant result at this stage of the season."

Celtic host Husref Musemic's side in the return leg at Celtic Park on July 17.