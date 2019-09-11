Neil Lennon 'to hold crunch talks' with Celtic outcast as he looks to offer reconciliation

Neil Lennon will sit down with Scott Sinclair at some point this week to hold clear-the-air talks with the attacker, according to the Daily Express.

The 2017 PFA Scotland Player of the Year winner has been absent from the Celtic team since coming on as substitute in the 5-2 victory over Motherwell back on 10 August.

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair.

His club took up the option to extend his contract at the end of last season by a further year when it looked like he could be heading out of the door.

It seemed this move was made in order to secure a transfer fee for their talent, but a move failed to materialise before the close of the window.

This was reportedly down to Sinclair's wage demands putting off the likes of Sheffield United and Derby County.

With the 30-year-old remaining at Parkhead until at least January, Lennon is set to offer reconciliation and a route back into the first-team.