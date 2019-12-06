Neil Lennon speaks on fitness of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard and gives update on key trio ahead of Betfred Cup final with Rangers

Neil Lennon has provided fans with an update on the fitness of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

The French hitman hasn't kicked a competitive ball for the last fortnight with a "niggle" but took part in a running session earlier this week and was involved in full training at Lennoxtown on Friday.

However, Lennon stressed the club were keeping a close eye on the striker's condition.

"They all trained today. With Odsonne in particular it's a day-by-day thing so we'll see how he reacted to today's training tomorrow," Lennon said on Friday.

"Would I be prepared to take a gamble with Odsonne? No. No-one is ever 100 per cent but we'll be guided by our medical staff.

"But he trained, did the full session today and looks like he's come through it no problem. I'm always encouraged to see a player of that calibre on the training ground and there's no question we're a better team when he's fit and available.

"Of course it's his call. That's the same with every player coming back from injury and I think there's a very good chance he will start."

Good news for Hoops on injured trio front

In a further boost for the Hoops, Lennon has declared Johnny Hayes, Boli Bolingoli and Mohamed Elyounoussi are also fit and available for action this weekend.

The Parkhead boss - whose side are looking to claim their tenth consecutive domestic trophy - added: "With the other guys we've more or less got a full compliment.

"Some of them have been out a bit longer than others. The likes of Odsonne and Jonny [Hayes] have been out for just about two weeks, Boli [Bolingoli] and Mohamed Elyounoussi have been a bit longer. But they are all in good condition."