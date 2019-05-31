Neil Lennon 'set to be confirmed as Celtic manager'

Neil Lennon is set to be confirmed as the next manager of Celtic on Friday, according to the Scottish Sun.

It was announced in the aftermath of the 2-1 victory over Hearts in the Scottish Cup final that Lennon had been offered the job on a full-time basis.

Neil Lennon is set to be announced as Celtic boss.

The former player and manager has successfully led Celtic to a 'treble treble' in the aftermath of Brendan Rodgers' stunning exit from the club in February.

Lennon said on Saturday that he'd take a few days to consider anything after chief executive Peter Lawwell surprised him with the offer in the Hampden Park dressing room.

It is now being reported that everything has been agreed and the announcement will take place later today.

