Neil Lennon says Rangers lack class by not giving Celtic guard of honour

Neil Lennon believes Rangers are guilty of lacking class by declining to provide a pre-match guard of honour for Celtic at Ibrox tomorrow.

Celtic interim manager Lennon insisted the Scottish champions, who clinched an eighth successive title last weekend, would have lined up to applaud their rivals if the roles were reversed.

The Rangers board took the decision not to observe the custom ahead of the final Old Firm showdown of the season. Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was not consulted on the matter but said he backed his board’s call.

Lennon, while declaring it is not a “major issue” for him personally, expressed his dismay that Rangers will not

be making a public show of recognition for his players.

“It’s a break from tradition,” said Lennon. “I think we would have done it if the shoe had been on the other foot. But it’s not a major issue for me.

“It would have been a

touch of class if they did it. I’m disappointed they are not. Celtic would have done it.”

Lennon dismissed the idea that any perceived disrespect by Rangers would be an added incentive for Celtic who have lost just one of the last 14 Old Firm fixtures.

“You don’t need any extra motivation for this game,” he added. “We’ve had all the motivation for the last eight years and we are still going strong. The motivation is to go out there, play well, play strong and win the game. That’s your motivation. You are the champions, so play like champions. That’s what I’m expecting on Sunday.”

Lennon, meanwhile, has described online rumours over Leigh Griffiths’ situation at Celtic as “nonsense”. The Scotland striker has been sidelined since December as he confronts personal issues but Lennon shot down wild claims that Celtic had lost patience with him and were ready to release him.

“Leigh is doing very well,” said Lennon. “He is in good shape now and we are hoping to get him on the grass next week.

“He has worked very hard and his behaviour away from the club since I came in has been impeccable. So he just has to ignore all the nonsense.

“We are human beings at the end of the day and it can hurt. Leigh is a strong character and he has been through a really tough time.

“The club and Leigh are doing all we can to get him back playing football and doing what he does best.”

But Lennon confirmed Griffiths is unlikely to play again this season with even the Scottish Cup final on 25 May considered “too soon” for his involvement.