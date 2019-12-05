Neil Lennon says Celtic players are showing fans there’s life after Brendan Rodgers

Neil Lennon reckons his squad are healing the wounds among the Celtic support over Brendan Rodgers’ controversial departure earlier this year.

Lennon completed the unprecedented treble treble when he took over in March after Rodgers quit for Leicester City – a move that sparked fury among many fans.

Now he has taken Celtic to an even higher level in his second spell as boss with a sensational run in Europe, a two-point lead in the Ladbrokes Premiership and the chance to win a tenth successive trophy in Sunday’s League Cup final.

Lennon, named Ladbrokes manager of the month for November, believes the players now have the chance to set a level of success in the Scottish game that will never be surpassed.

Lennon said: “I think there is more an understanding now why Brendan left. At the time, you know football, there was a knee-jerk reaction, particularly from supporters in this day and age. Brendan made a professional decision and you have to respect that.

“Yes, he left a huge void and a lot of agitation with the supporters but now we’re seeing the way the team has adapted to me and what we wanted from them.

“We’re in a good place, albeit we haven’t achieved anything yet. Winning a tenth successive trophy would be very special. I think we’re in a position that we could go on to create something that may never be done again. That’s firing everyone up and there is a real sort of relentlessness about them.”

Lennon has only lost three out of 45 matches since replacing Rodgers, pictured far right, and many feel he has taken Celtic to another level.

“That’s for other people to say,” he added, “but in terms of goals scored there’s no question and we wanted to make inroads in Europe.

“I think the Champions League came a bit too soon for us, but we have been doing brilliantly in the Europa League.

“I’m proud of not only winning the group but the way we played against quality sides. It’s given everyone a real fillip and enhanced the reputation of the club. Now we have a chance of more silverware on Sunday but we know how hard that’s going to be.

“When I took over the pressure was enormous. It was almost a day-to-day thing.

“We were playing Rangers in March, I had to win that if I wanted to get the job – then it was the quarter-final and then the semi-final of the Scottish Cup… all those games.

“So it was game-by-game, week-by-week and I was still getting to know the players and they were getting to know me. So I had to put a lot of faith in the ones I did know – like Brown, Lusting, McGregor and Forrest – and I felt there was a lot of mental and physical fatigue because it had been a real slog of a season.

“But we knew at the end of the day the rewards were great so we had to be patient.

“There were a lot of games where we just managed to get over the line. And then in the cup final we didn’t play well for an hour but after Hearts scored we were fantastic and showed the mentality needed.

“We lost some players in the summer and we had to rebuild a bit but we kept the core and we are playing some great football at the minute.”

Lennon believes that he is a better manager now than first time around, when he let his emotions get the better of him at times.

He said: “I’m a lot more mellow and a lot more patient. When I first got the job, I was young, I wanted to take on the world and do everything myself.

“Ten years down the line, that’s not the case and you have to understand that players are different now – both socially and culturally.

“And it’s a real team effort behind the scenes now with many aspects like psychology.

“I’m more experienced, of course, and I realise to constantly use the hairdryer treatment, people will switch off.

“I knew I had big shoes to fill so it was a softly-softly approach initially.

“We tweaked things a little bit in terms of the playing staff and the response from the players has been fantastic.”

With Rangers throwing away a two-goal lead at Pittodrie on Wednesday night, Celtic showed their steel with a last-gasp winner against Hamilton to take a two-point lead in the Premiership title race. Lennon said: “The result is huge in the context of the game. I think there was an aspect of the cup final coming up and it was in the back of their minds.

“Two points clear at this stage of the season means nothing, and I’m not being flippant. What has really pleased me is winning 11 games in a row in all competitions – that’s amazing consistency.

“We know how well Rangers are playing so it has all the makings of a great game.

“In terms of mental approach will have to be nice and calm. And we’re going into it with a nice psychological advantage and we also have some players coming back.”