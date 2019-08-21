Neil Lennon says Celtic fans’ criticism of Peter Lawwell ‘unfair’

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has mounted a steadfast defence of the club’s chief executive Peter Lawwell, insisting recent criticism of him has been both “unfair” and “imbalanced”.

Lawwell has come under fire from some Celtic supporters in the aftermath of last week’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Cluj.

A banner unveiled at Saturday’s Betfred Cup tie against Dunfermline accused Lawwell and the Celtic board of “downsizing” amid the perception the Scottish champions have not invested sufficiently in new players in recent transfer windows.

But Lennon, himself the target of dissatisfaction from some fans, insists Lawwell has always put the welfare of Celtic before his own personal reputation. “The criticism of Peter is very unfair,” said Lennon.

“I think it’s totally imbalanced. He’s presided over eight league titles in a row and three trebles. We’ve been in the last 16 of the Champions League a few times while Peter has been chief executive. So, over the piece, it’s probably as good a time as the club has had for a long, long time.

“I can’t comment on the money side of things, I’m not aware of how much money there is, but Peter does what’s best for the club and he always has done – maybe to the detriment of himself sometimes. I know he puts the club first and the future of the club first, at all times.”

Lennon has also dismissed suggestions his side are already entering a crucial and potentially defining period of the season. The first leg of their Europa League play-off against AIK Stockholm at Celtic Park tonight is the opener in a schedule of four games in 11 days which also includes the return fixture in Sweden and Premiership clashes with Hearts and Rangers.

“It’s way too early to say it’s a defining period, even though it would be good to win all four games,” added Lennon.

“How can you sum up a season in four games? I heard a pundit on the radio this week saying that Crystal Palace were in disarray after two games. I don’t believe it. I’ve been in the game a long time. I have to take a step away from that and ignore it.

“Ultimately, people give their opinion, whether it be at my expense or not. I respect it but I don’t have to agree with it. I don’t have to read it, I don’t have to listen to it and I choose to do the latter. The game and the team and the players and the manager get analysed to the nth degree these days. You could be doing eight out of ten things right and they will focus on the two things that maybe aren’t right. That’s just the nature of where we are now, the game is analysed to death by everybody.

“It’s a game we all love and they’re entitled to their opinion and to their judgment on things and that’s fine. It’s not easy to hear, sometimes, but you have to respect it.

“I can’t read it or listen to it. I’d go mad if I did. Just stick to what you believe in and stick to what you know.”

Lennon, meanwhile, distanced himself from comments made by his former team-mate and now club ambassador Tom Boyd during Celtic TV’s coverage of the Betfred Cup win over Dunfermline. Boyd’s criticism of referee John Beaton, who turned down a penalty claim for Celtic, are being assessed by the Scottish FA’s compliance officer.

“It’s probably something out of nothing but Boydy is big enough and ugly enough to look after himself on that one,” said Lennon.