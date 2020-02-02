Neil Lennon rounds on critics of James Forrest, claiming the homegrown Celtic players gets treated more harshly than others

Neil Lennon has defended the form of James Forrest, stating that the Celtic winger is entitled to a couple of off days.

Forrest has generally been outstanding over the past four years but critics of the wideman have found their voice again recently.

He struggled in two games against Rangers before the end of the year, a pair of performances that had a section of the club’s supporters questioning his appetite for such physical encounters.

Lennon insists the player was back to his “very best” in Wednesday’s night’s 3-0 pummelling of St Johnstone – netting his 15th goal of the season – and the Celtic manager has no time for those who would question the contribution of the winger who made his debut for Lennon almost ten years ago.

”People have short memories,” said the Celtic boss. “He’s entitled to a bad couple of days now and again but I don’t think he gets cut the same slack as others. People have to remember he’s 28, but he’s achieved so much. I always think homegrown players get it a little bit more [stick], for some reason.

“He’s been outstanding. Sometimes when he doesn’t play as well as that people think, awwww, he just sets a really high standard. He’d played a lot of games [by December]. That absolutely has to take its toll. Look at his record in Rangers games, I’d say it was pretty good. The amount of goals, assists he’s had, the wins.

“Jamesy is a big game player. Alright, he didn’t have one of his better games [in the derby loss to Rangers on 29 December] but we make too big an issue of it at times, we really do. I’m sorry but that [criticism of his appetite in the derbies] is really unfair on a player that has been absolutely unbelievably good for this club for such a long time.

“He’s just a quiet kid. That’s why he’s had such a successful career. There’s been no controversy surrounding him, there’s been no social media around him. He just comes in, plays his football, does his training and goes home again. What’s wrong with that? He’s a manager’s dream.”