Neil Lennon reveals reason behind Celtic cancelling Danny Simpson trial

Neil Lennon has explained that the incoming transfer of Hatem Abd Elhamed meant there was no need to follow up on the proposed Danny Simpson trial.

The former Leicester City full-back was supposed to join the Ladbrokes Premiership champions for a training period after leaving the King Power Stadium earlier this summer.

Former Leicester City full-back Danny Simpson.

However, those plans have since been scrapped with the free agent defender set to look elsewhere for his next club.

The 32-year-old was an unpopular option with members of the club's support due to a conviction for assaulting his then-girlfriend in May 2015.

Lennon said about the player: "On Danny, we were down the line with Hatem and one or two other options so we just felt it would be futile to bring Danny in if he sees us bringing in other players in his specialised position."