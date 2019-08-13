Neil Lennon reveals Kieran Tierney's 'emotional' Celtic goodbye

Neil Lennon has revealed that Kieran Tierney came into Celtic training on Sunday to say an emotional goodbye to his teammates.

The Scottish international left his boyhood heroes last week after agreeing to join Arsenal for a fee of around £25 million.

Former Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

The left-back posted a heartfelt tribute to the fans on social media after the deal was completed.

He mentioned his teammates in the written goodbye but decided to do likewise in person as he travelled back to Lennoxtown.

Lennon said: "He was in yesterday. He popped in and everyone was delighted to see him.

"He got a nice farewell from the players and it was emotional for him.

"But the players will get on with it now and that's what you do, you roll on.

"He's going to be a big miss obviously but there's an opportunity there for someone else to take on the mantle now."

