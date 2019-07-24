Neil Lennon reveals Celtic 'in negotiations' to sign second right-back after Hatem Abd Elhamed

Neil Lennon has revealed that Celtic are looking to sign a second right-back to compete with incoming signing Hatem Abd Elhamed.

The Israeli defender is set to complete a move - thought to be in the region of £1.6 million - to the Parkhead side from Hapoel Be’er Sheva after a work permit was granted on Monday.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

The 28-year-old is viewed as a replacement for Mikael Lustig, who left Celtic after seven years with the club earlier this summer.

But his new manager has revealed that the club are working towards giving him some experienced competition at the right-back spot.

He said: "We are down the line with one player and we might be bringing in another one in so we are progressing towards that.

"It's been an issue for the club over the last couple of years and I think a lot of clubs are in the same boat.

"We feel we are close with Hatem and we are in negotiations with another."

The second right-back is unlikely to be Danny Simpson. The former Leicester City defender had a proposed trial period cancelled by Celtic.