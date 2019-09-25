Neil Lennon praises Rangers fans, Allan McGregor 'worst keeper in 20 years', Celtic star hits back at critics, Hearts offer star new contract, Scotland to play at Wembley - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Lennon

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has hailed the fantastic reception he received from Rangers supporters when he paid tribute to Fernando Ricksen at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)
Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister says Steven Gerrards lifelong affinity with Liverpool means it is a natural progression for him to be considered as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp as manager. (The Scotsman)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister says Steven Gerrards lifelong affinity with Liverpool means it is a natural progression for him to be considered as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp as manager. (The Scotsman)
Paul Heckingbottom has hinted that midfielder Fraser Murray could be involved in tomorrow's Betfred Cup quarter-final clash against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. (Evening News)

Paul Heckingbottom has hinted that midfielder Fraser Murray could be involved in tomorrow's Betfred Cup quarter-final clash against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. (Evening News)
Scotland are almost certain to play England at Wembley if they reach the 2020 European Championships after a Uefa decision regarding how venues would be decided for the multi-nation held tournament. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland are almost certain to play England at Wembley if they reach the 2020 European Championships after a Uefa decision regarding how venues would be decided for the multi-nation held tournament. (Scottish Sun)
