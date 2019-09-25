Neil Lennon praises Rangers fans, Allan McGregor 'worst keeper in 20 years', Celtic star hits back at critics, Hearts offer star new contract, Scotland to play at Wembley - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Wednesday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Partick Thistle
1. Lennon hails Rangers fans
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has hailed the fantastic reception he received from Rangers supporters when he paid tribute to Fernando Ricksen at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)
Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister says Steven Gerrards lifelong affinity with Liverpool means it is a natural progression for him to be considered as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp as manager. (The Scotsman)
Scotland are almost certain to play England at Wembley if they reach the 2020 European Championships after a Uefa decision regarding how venues would be decided for the multi-nation held tournament. (Scottish Sun)