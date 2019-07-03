Neil Lennon praises his players after Celtic training camp

Neil Lennon declared himself pleased with Celtic’s pre-season training camp as he turned his attention to their first Champions League qualifier.

Celtic concluded their ten-day trip to Austria and Switzerland with a goalless draw with St Gallen on Tuesday night, leaving them unbeaten in three pre-season friendlies.

The Parkhead squad travelled back to Glasgow yesterday to start focusing on the first leg of the Champions League first-round qualifier against FK Sarajevo in the Bosnian capital next Tuesday evening.

Lennon, pictured, was happy with what his squad and staff showed him during the time away, even if the hamstring injury picked up by Vakoun Issouf Bayo is a concern.

“It’s been a very successful trip,” the Celtic boss told the club’s official website.

“We’ve got a lot of good work in over the last ten days and we’re pretty much injury free, although we’ll need to check out how Bayo’s going to be after the second game.

“I’m really pleased with the condition the boys are in and I’ve been really pleased with the performances as well.

“I’ve got nothing but positive things to say about the attitude of the players and the backroom staff.

“Everyone involved in this trip has worked very hard.

“Even last night with the boys who played 90 minutes, they had to work really, really hard towards the end with us being down to 10 men.” (Jozo Simunovic was sent off, casting doubt on his availability for the Sarajevo match).

“The preparation we’ve done is the best we could have hoped for.

“In terms of fitness levels in a short space of time, I think they look good.

“We’ll see how they settle now once we come back to Glasgow and get some more technical work into them.

“This week’s going to be important, but it will be good, because they’ve had a couple of games now and are more up to speed with my side of things.”

Meanwhile, Rapid Vienna have revealed that defender Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo has left their training camp as a move to Celtic appeared to draw closer.

Speaking after the 0-0 draw in Switzerland, Lennon suggested that a reported £3million deal for the 24-year-old Belgian left-back was imminent. “We are not too far away and he will be another good addition to the squad,” he said.

“He gives us competition at left-back, he’s strong, athletic and good on the ball.”

Yesterday morning, Rapid Vienna’s official Twitter account confirmed that the defender had left their training base, although no explanation was given for his absence. “Boli Bolingoli is no longer in Bad Zell. Our No 5 received permission to leave the training camp yesterday. If there is more news about him, we will let you know.”

Bolingoli-Mbombo would become Lennon’s third summer signing after the French defender Christopher Jullien and the Ireland age-group international midfielder Luca Connell.