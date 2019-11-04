Neil Lennon open to contract extension for Celtic’s Scott Brown

Neil Lennon believes Scott Brown can continue playing at Celtic beyond his current contract and is open to holding discussions about an extension.

The skipper was instrumental in ensuring Celtic reached yet another cup final by scoring twice against former club Hibs in Saturday’s 5-2 Betfred Cup semi-final victory.

Celtic will face Rangers in next month’s final with Brown, pictured, aiming to claim the 20th major honour of his 12-year career at Parkhead.

The 34-year-old midfielder signed a new two-year deal last season amid reports he was considering a move to Australian side Western United. There is now talk about him prolonging his stay at Celtic past the end of next season.

“It will depend on how he’s feeling and how he’s playing at the time – I think he’s got another year after this one,” said Lennon. “We’ll take a view of that maybe this time next year, with him as well. The way he’s playing at the minute, it might cost us a few bob!

“He’s incredible,” he added. “And I think he’s playing as well as ever. I look at the games against Rangers away, Lazio, Aberdeen away and other games, including Sunday’s semi-final.

“He had a little bit of a toe problem at the start of the season, that was curtailing him. But he’s over that now. He’s in a good place and the players respect him and look up to him.

“But he’s not in the team as a cheerleader. He’s in the team because he’s a bloody good player. And he keeps churning out consistent performances that we don’t take for granted.”

Lennon laughed when told Brown makes him look like Henrik Larsson when it comes to scoring goals. Saturday’s brace were his first goals of the season.

“I don’t know, he’s done all right!” said Lennon. “Nobody made me look like Henrik as a goalscorer. But he does all right. Considering he’s a holding midfielder, a bona fide No 6.

He scored a couple of really important goals last year. And he’s come up again with two against Hibs.”