Neil Lennon looks to bring former striker back to Celtic Park

Neil Lennon will place former Parkhead favourite Gary Hooper at the top of his summer wishlist if he is appointed Celtic manager on a full-time basis, according to the Scottish Sun.

Gary Hooper in action during the 2013 Scottish Cup final. Picture: Robert Perry

Hooper is now a free agent after being released from Sheffield Wednesday following a three-and-a-half-year spell at Hillsborough.

He previously starred at Celtic between 2010 and 2013, where he won two league titles and two Scottish Cups under Lennon. He also helped the club qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League in the 2012/13 season.

Lennon is now keen to bring the 31-year-old back to Glasgow, though that will be dependant on whether he is able to do enough to persuade the Celtic board that he is the man to succeed Brendan Rodgers on a full-time basis.

The club are on the verge of a historic ‘treble treble’ following the 3-0 win at Aberdeen on Saturday, which wrapped up their eighth consecutive Ladbrokes Premiership crown.

