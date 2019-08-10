Neil Lennon keen to offer Celtic midfielder new deal, Paul Heckingbottom on Hibernian's title chances, Craig Levein not ruling out further Hearts signing - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Rangers and more in today's round-up.
1. Celtic consider McGregor deal
Celtic will consider offering Callum McGregor a new contract according to Neil Lennon, after the club turned down a bid from Leicester City. (The Scotsman)
2. Levein not ruling out Whelan
Hearts boss Craig Levein says he hasn't ruled out signing former Aston Villa midfielder, Glenn Whelan. He said: "It's still on the cards." (The Scotsman)
3. Hibs title chances
Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom says the club could win the Premiership title one day, but it won't be thanks to mountains of money. (The Scotsman)
4. Brandon Barker: Ibrox gave me shivers
Rangers new signing Brandon Barker says he got 'shivers' when he played at Ibrox for Hibernian. (The Scotsman)
