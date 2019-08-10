Celtic boss Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon keen to offer Celtic midfielder new deal, Paul Heckingbottom on Hibernian's title chances, Craig Levein not ruling out further Hearts signing - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Rangers and more in today's round-up.

Celtic will consider offering Callum McGregor a new contract according to Neil Lennon, after the club turned down a bid from Leicester City. (The Scotsman)

Hearts boss Craig Levein says he hasn't ruled out signing former Aston Villa midfielder, Glenn Whelan. He said: "It's still on the cards." (The Scotsman)

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom says the club could win the Premiership title one day, but it won't be thanks to mountains of money. (The Scotsman)

Rangers new signing Brandon Barker says he got 'shivers' when he played at Ibrox for Hibernian. (The Scotsman)

