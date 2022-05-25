Neil Lennon joy as former Celtic boss wins first trophy with Omonia Nicosia

The former Celtic and Hibs boss steered his new club to glory in the Cypriot Cup final on Wednesday, defeating Ethnikos Achnas on penalties despite his side being reduced to 10 men after just five minutes after Abdullahi Shehu was red carded.

The match finished goalless after 90 minutes and extra-time before Omonia went on to lift the cup 5-4 in the penalty shoot-out.

It was the first time Omonia had reached the final in a decade with victory now meaning Lennon will lead his side into a Europa League play-off next season – and a possible meeting with Hearts – with the guarantee of dropping into the Conference League group stages.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has won the Cypriot Cup less than three months after taking charge of Omonia Nicosia. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)