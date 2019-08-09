Neil Lennon hits out at ‘vitriol’ directed at Kieran Tierney by some Celtic fans

Neil Lennon has condemned the ‘vitriol’ from some Celtic supporters towards Kieran Tierney in the wake of his £25- million move to Arsenal and insists the left-back should be regarded as a club legend.

Tierney’s record-breaking transfer to the English Premier League giants prompted a backlash from a contingent of the Scottish champions’ followers who have questioned the sincerity of the player’s self-professed affection for his boyhood club.

It’s a familiar and emotional reaction to the departure of an outstanding talent who also happened to be a home-grown product, similar to the ones experienced by the generation of Celtic supporters upset by the sales of Kenny Dalglish and Charlie Nicholas to Liverpool and Arsenal in 1977 and 1983 respectively.

But manager Lennon believes that any ill feeling towards Tierney lacks rationality and stressed the 22-year-old merits the appreciation and gratitude of the Celtic support. “Kieran can go with his head held high and as a Celtic legend,” said Lennon. “He has gone for a record fee, just like others in the past like Kenny, Charlie and Virgil [van Dijk] – you have to put Kieran up there with them. We’re proud of the way we’ve developed him.

“We live in that world now with the backlash or whatever else towards him on social media but it’s something I don’t buy into.

“You’ve seen Kieran’s quotes. He loves the club and achieved everything he could in his short period of time here. From a professional point of view he sees this as a new challenge. I understand the disappointment of the fans, I share it myself, but there shouldn’t be any vitriol.

“He’s been a very good player for us but the club goes on. There are still very good players in the building. I would imagine Kieran will ultimately be remembered very fondly. He’s been outstanding for this club.

“He broke in to the team at 17 and never looked back, a multiple winner of trophies and performed on the European stage and for his country. Even when he played right-back for Gordon Strachan with Scotland, the game looked easy for him.”

Lennon has no doubts Tierney has both the technical and physical attributes necessary to thrive and prosper in the English Premier League

“He’s a strong boy,” added Lennon. “It sometimes gets overlooked because he’s always on the front foot, but he loves a tackle and is defensively strong. It’s the old quote about him opening his legs, but he’s got real end-product. I remember his performance against Manchester City in the Champions League and he just looked made for that level.

“He had a cracking battle with Raheem Sterling and it was a high-octane night as Celtic gave plenty to a City team who were at that point unbeaten in the Premier League. At 22, Kieran has got a lot in front of him.”

With the Tierney saga at an end, Lennon’s focus switches to today’s Premiership fixture against Motherwell at Fir Park. He will make changes to his side for a tricky fixture sandwiched in between the two legs of the crucial Champions League qualifier against Cluj. “There will be some enforced anyway, with Jozo Simunovic suspended,” he said. “But it’s a quick turnaround. We got back from the first leg in Romania at 4.30am on Thursday morning and you can’t do much in training on Friday with a noon kick-off on Saturday.

“It’s about mental and physical recovery. But we’ve got the likes of Olivier Ntcham, Marian Shved, Leigh Griffiths and Christopher Jullien who are all champing at the bit to play. We’ve got strength in depth.”

Lennon was gratified by the contribution of Ntcham as a substitute in Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw in Cluj, the French midfielder having settled down after indications of personal unrest during the summer were addressed in a frank conversation with the manager.

“I wouldn’t say it was a kick up the backside,” said Lennon. “There was no dressing-room dressing-down. It was just an open chat with him.

“I just said, ‘you’re a quality player, come and play’. It was about getting his head around the fact if there wasn’t any firm interest in him from other clubs, then this is a pretty good place to be. He’ll add to the quality we already have. He’s been training and playing very well so far. He was quality when he came on the other night. He was a bit up and down last season, but when he’s on form he’s a real asset.”