Neil Lennon has say on rumoured Celtic exits for Craig Gordon and Olivier Ntcham

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has poured scorn on rumours linking Craig Gordon and Olivier Ntcham with Parkhead exits this month.

The January transfer window closes on Friday, and media reports in his homeland linked French midfielder Ntcham with English Premier League strugglers West Ham, claiming talks over a move were at an "advanced" stage.

But speaking ahead of his side's Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, Lennon branded the rumours "just agent talk or whatever" before adding: "There's nothing in that at all."

Lennon was also quizzed by BBC Sportsound about Hearts' reported interest in back-up goalkeeper Craig Gordon. The veteran shot-stopper has been linked with a move away from Celtic as he eyes more regular gametime and the Capital club are understood to be keen on bringing the No.1 back to Tynecastle.

But Lennon played down talk of a move away for the 37-year-old, adding: "There's nothing in that either."