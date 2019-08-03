Neil Lennon hands two players Premiership debuts for Celtic's clash with St Johnstone

Neil Lennon has given Boli Bolingoli Mbombo and Hatem Abd Elhamed league debuts for their Premiership opener against St Johnstone.

Celtic youngster Mikey Johnstone also starts against the Perth side while Nir Bitton partners Kristoffer Ajer at the heart of the defence.

Bolingoli-Mbombo has already played four times for Celtic in the Champions League qualifiers, but Elhamed will pull on the green-and-white hoops for the first time at Parkhead having recently signed from Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva.