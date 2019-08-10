Neil Lennon hands Premiership debut to defender as Celtic make changes for Motherwell clash

Christopher Jullien is set to make his first Scottish Premiership start for Celtic after manager Neil Lennon named him in the starting line-up for the Fir Park clash.

The French defender, signed from Toulouse during the summer for a reported £7m, has played twice for Celtic in the Champions League qualifiers, but has yet to make an appearance in domestic competition. He replaces Jozo Simunovic, who suffered an injury against Cluj in midweek.

Ahead of the second leg of the crucial Champions League tie, Lennon has rested a number of players, including Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie. Leigh Griffiths starts after scoring from the bench in last weekend's 7-0 rout of St Johnstone.

The teams are as follows:

MOTHERWELL: Gillespie, Tait, Gallagher, Dunne, Grimshaw, Donnelly, Campbell, Polworth, Hylton, Long, Seedorf Subs: Carson, Hartley, Maguire, Ilic, Scott, Livingstone, Cole

CELTIC: Bain, Ajer, Bitton, Jullien, Bolingoli, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Ntcham, Morgan, Griffiths Subs: Gordon, Hayes, Christie, Sinclair, Shved, Bayo, Edouard

