Neil Lennon gives transfer update as Celtic are linked with Niclas Eliasson and Filip Benkovic

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he is looking for “one or two signings” in the closing days of the January window, after the club were linked with Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson.

Eliasson, a 24-year-old Swede, is also on Lazio's radar after some eye-catching performances for the West Country club.

He is left-footed and has been capped by Sweden at under-21 level.

The transfer window closes on Friday.

Lennon did not bite on the prospect of another loan spell at Celtic Park for Leicester City centre-back Filip Benkovic after Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers stated that the Croatian, who played under Rodgers at Parkhead last season, will be farmed out for the second half of this campaign.

“I don’t know is the answer,” Lennon said. “I only worked with Filip for a short term, but I know he had a good impact here last season, so hopefully we’ll be looking to bring one or two in this week.”