Neil Lennon: Celtic are going for 15-in-a-row titles

Neil Lennon says he wants Celtic to reach 15-in-a-row in the face of a perceived growing desire among the Scottish football fraternity to see the Parkhead club’s dominance come to an end.

Celtic have enjoyed an unprecedented monopoly of domestic honours, winning three consecutive trebles, and this afternoon will open the new Premiership season by unfurling the league flag in recognition of an eighth straight title success last season. The Celtic manager is adamant that claiming a record-equalling ninth consecutive championship and breaking new ground with ten-in-a-row is not the limit of the ambitions of a club boasting 50 title triumphs.

Lennon is well aware of the “going for 55” narrative promoted by a Rangers proud of the global record of 54 titles, and which accompanied their step up to the Premiership three years ago. Moreover, claims from Ibrox owner Dave King that Celtic would need to win 14 successive titles to bag a “real” ten-in-a-row because there was no Rangers in the top flight for four of the Parkhead club’s current run are not be lost on him.

“We do feel that [people are waiting for us to crash],” Lennon said. “Some people are negative and waiting for things to spiral but we are in control at the moment.

“Everyone is waiting for the run to end but we need to stay strong. It’s groundhog year. We are up to eight but I’d like to get to 12, 13, 14 – because I’m greedy. Let’s make it to 15. We’re [just over] halfway there.”

Lennon said yesterday that he expected another offer for Kieran Tierney before the close of the English transfer window on Thursday following two bids from Arsenal that have failed to meet Celtic’s £25 million valuation. He also dismissed reports that AC Milan could land Kristoffer Ajer on the cheap after the Italian side baulked at Liverpool’s £15m asking price for Dejan Lovren.

“£15m? I’d value Kris a lot higher than that,” Lennon said. “He has more to come and I don’t think £15m would cut it, not that we are entertaining any offers. There’s been no contact from Milan. Kris is a fantastic player and has pretty much played every minute for me.

“He has been outstanding and we have high hopes for him. Kris wants to improve, he is a regular international now and you have to remember how young he is.

“He is athletic, good on the ball, good in the air and is an intelligent boy. Kris has all the strings to his bow – he is a real specimen at 21.”