Neil Lennon admits second Celtic player could leave on transfer deadline day

Scott Sinclair could leave Celtic before the close of the English transfer window.

The winger has been linked with a move away from the Ladbrokes Premiership champions with Sheffield United and Preston reportedly interest in his signature.

Celtic midfielder Scott Sinclair.

He was left behind in Glasgow while the rest of the Celtic team travelled to Romania for their Champions League third qualifying round tie with Cluj.

Manager Neil Lennon admitted there was interest though did stress the club hadn't had a concrete offer yet.

He said: "Nothing at the minute. He’s not [here], there’s a bit of interest but nothing concrete at the minute.

"It might change over the next 24 hours."

Meanwhile, Celtic look set to lose Kieran Tierney after Arsenal finally had a bid accepted for the left-back.

The player is heading down to London to agree personal terms and complete a medical ahead of his £25 million move.

The English transfer window for Premier League and Championship clubs closes at 5pm on Thursday.

