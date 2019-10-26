Mussolini's granddaughter wants Celtic fans prosecuted over hanging body banner

Mussolini's granddaughter has demanded Celtic fans who displayed a banner depicting her fascist grandfather's hanging body be prosecuted.

Celtic beat Lazio 2-1 in a Europa League clash this week which was marred by the behaviour of fans of the Serie A club who marched in Glasgow giving Roman Salutes.

Alessandra Mussolini is furious at the banner, which depicted her grandfather hanging from a rope after being shot. Picture: Main: SNS Group; inset: AP

A section of the Hoops' Green Brigade responded with a giant banner showing Italian fascist Benito Mussolini's body being hung from a garage in Milan after he was shot with the message 'Follow your leader.'

But that's infuriated the family of Il Duce who was Prime Minister of Italy from 1922 until he was executed in 1945 before the end of World War 2.

His granddaughter, Alessandra Mussolini, who is an Italian politician who served as an MEP and is a member of Italian political party Forza Italia, has demanded Hoops fans are punished.

And she wants a new law of 'Ducephobia' introduced.

She stated: "Whoever exposes a photo or drawing of my grandfather hanging upside down commits an act of violence, which should be pursued.

"I want to propose a new law of the crime of Ducephobia which does not yet exist but which I want to include in our judiciary."

Lazio condemned their own fans for their antics on the streets of Glasgow and accused them of 'bringing Hitler into the club'.

They are already facing a UEFA punishment of their Curva Nord section of their Stadio Olimpico being closed for their Europa League game with Celtic next month.

And they could be hammered further by European football's governing body after this week's shame.

Italian dictator Mussolini is regarded as the founder of fascism, which was adopted by Adolf Hitler for Germany in the 1920s.

He was later shot in 1945 by Italian partisans and hung in an Esso garage in Milan, along with his mistress Clara Petacci and other fascists.