'Mr Buzzword' - Kris Boyd tears into 'prickly' ex-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers after angry text

Kirs Boyd has revealed that he was sent an angry text message by ex-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

According to the Sky Sports pundit, the Leicester City manager wasn't happy with his analysis following Celtic's 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

Former Rangers and Kilmarnock striker had pointed out that Parkhead boss Neil Lennon didn't require that his side "play tippy-tappy football" to see off their rivals.

Writing in his Scottish Sun column, Boyd hit back at Rodgers with a withering retort, in which he referred to the Northern Irishman as "prickly" and "Mr Buzzword", without revealing exactly what was said in the message.

He wrote: "Brendan Rodgers sees himself as a beautiful human being.

"But going by the tetchy text message he sent me on Sunday night, he’s not half a prickly one.

"First thing’s first: it’s good to know Mr Buzzword still has his Sky subscription and is keeping up with Scottish football from his living room.

"I’ll not reveal everything the bold Brendan messaged me because I don’t think that would be fair.

"But let’s just say he didn’t take too kindly to my critique on Celtic that pointed out how Neil Lennon’s team didn’t need to play tippy-tappy football to beat Rangers."

Boyd also accused Rodgers of being "soft-centred", as he praised Lennon for not going into technical and tactical jargon after the match.