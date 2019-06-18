Motherwell and Norwich agree £3.25m deal for David Turnbull

Motherwell have accepted an offer from Norwich City for David Turnbull thought to be worth £3.25 million.

The proposed deal comes in the wake of Celtic’s failure to agree personal terms with the teenage midfielder. Turnbull, 19, looked to be on his way to the Scottish champions after Motherwell and Celtic agreed a fee of £3m plus £250,000 in add-ons for the player who scored 15 league goals in 30 appearances last season.

Now Norwich have matched that bid, giving the Scotland Under-21 international the chance to move to the newly-promoted English Premier League club.

Celtic were understood to have offered Turnbull a contract worth in the region of £10,000 per week and released a statement on Friday, describing it as a “magnificent” offer. However, negotiations with the player’s agent broke down.