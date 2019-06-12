Motherwell agree fee with Celtic for sale of David Turnbull

Motherwell have agreed a fee with Celtic for the sale of David Turnbull.

The midfielder has now been given permission to speak to the Parkhead club.

The deal, if it goes through, will “vastly exceed” Motherwell’s transfer record.

Turnbull, 19, scored 15 league goals in 30 games last season and was voted the Scottish Football Writers’ young player of the year.

Motherwell’s record transfer deal was for the sale of Phil O’Donnell to Motherwell for £1.75 million in 1994.

In a statement about Turnbull on their website, Motherwell said: “The academy graduate has been given permission to speak to the club [Celtic]. Should the deal go through, the value of the transfer will vastly exceed our previous record fee received.

“We have rejected several seven-figure offers for David in recent weeks, with clubs the length and breadth of the UK speaking to us about him. It is clear from that the fee we stand to receive fully maximises his potential value.

“We have continued to stand by what we believe is a fair value for David. In light of the negotiating stance we have adopted, the money we stand to receive will be transformational for us as we continue to operate as a fan-owned club.”

