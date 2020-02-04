Morelos and wife deny private investigator story, Hamilton boss speaks out on Griffiths stamp, Jack Ross critical of Rangers signing, battle for ex-Ibrox goalkeeper - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Rice doesn't want Griffiths ban
Hamilton Accies boss Brian Rice believes Leigh Griffiths should have been sent off for a stamp on defender Sam Woods, but insists he doesn't want to see the Celtic striker punished retrospectively by the SFA. (Scottish Sun)
Morelos and wife deny PI story
Both Alfredo Morelos and his wife Yesenia have denied that she was the reason behind an unknown gentleman lurking beside the Rangers striker's car. It was reported at the weekend that the man was a private investigator hired by the Colombian's pregnant wife. (Scottish Sun)
'Focus' will drive Celtic to title
Ryan Christie believes Celtic’s relentless focus on the immediate task at hand can “drive” them to nine-in-a-row glory this season. (The Scotsman)
Ross critical of Kamberi comments
The prospect of Florian Kamberi ever pulling on a Hibs jersey again has receded further after manager Jack Ross stressed the striker needed to “own” his words. (The Scotsman)
Hibs must be better
Jack Ross has admitted Hibs need a vast improvement in the performances they’ve produced against Rangers this season if they are to have a chance of winning at Ibrox tomorrow night. (Evening News)
Hearts stars will improve further
Hearts manager Daniel Stendel believes Andy Irving and Sean Clare can still improve further after rising to prominence in recent weeks. (Evening News)
Battle for Bell
Barry Ferguson's Kelty Hearts are in a battle with Queen's Park to sign former Rangers goalkeeper Cammy Bell following his release from Falkirk. (Scottish Sun)