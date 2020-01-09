MLS side target Celtic winger Lewis Morgan as they seek to bolster squad for 2020 season

Inter Miami have reportedly contacted Celtic seeking permission to hold talks with winger Lewis Morgan over a potential move to Major League Soccer (MLS).

The Florida-based club, owned by David Beckham, are putting the finishing touches to their squad for their maiden season of football in the USA and are keen to add the player to their squad, according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old has spent time on loan at former club St Mirren and Sunderland in recent campaigns and has so far this season played 18 times for Neil Lennon's side in all competitons, scoring twice, with both goals coming in Europa League ties against AIK and Rennes.

Inter Miami, coached by former Valencia and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Alonso, kick off their season against FC Dallas on February 22 and are keen to have Morgan on board in time to feature.