Midfielder 'still likely' to sign for Celtic as he ponders other offers

Celtic are still likely to complete the transfer of Rekeem Harper, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Neil Lennon watched the player in action during West Bromich Albion's play-off defeat to Aston Villa and will step up his efforts to sign Harper having been given the manager's job on a permanent basis.

The 19-year-old is available this summer as he has this far resisted the offer of a new contract from West Brom.

Celtic are the leading contenders but there are also a number of English Premier League sides said to be interested as Harper mulls over his options.

Celtic would be able to secure the player for a much lower compensation fee than those in England's top flight due to cross-border rules.

