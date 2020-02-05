Michael Stewart pokes fun at Sky Sports, BBC apologises for Jim Traynor comments, Hibs striker on getting kicked by Rangers star, big financial news at Hearts

Wednesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Celtic question Sky Sports over interview

Scottish football pundit Michael Stewart. Picture: SNS

Celtic claim Alfredo Morelos's interview with Sky Sports was translated incorrectly. The Parkhead club say there were "inconsistencies" between the words spoken by the Rangers striker and the subtitles used by the satellite broadcaster. (The Scotsman)

Stewart pokes fun at Sky

Michael Stewart aimed a jibe at Sky Sports as the BBC pundit thanked fans on Twitter following his comments about Rangers' PR consultant Jim Traynor. The ex-Hearts and Hibs player wrote out a tweet saying he would continue to tell it as he saw it, then repeated the tweet in Spanish. (Scottish Sun)

BBC apologise to Traynor

BBC issued an apology to Jim Traynor for Michael Stewart's comments prior to last night's Sportsound programme. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard calls for more work against racism

Steven Gerrard believes clubs need to accept a greater share of responsibility in the battle to eradicate racism from Scottish football. (The Scotsman)

McNulty speaks on McGregor kick

Marc McNulty has insisted there’s no bad blood between him and Allan McGregor following the Rangers goalkeeper aiming a kick at him the last time they faced each other. (Evening News)

Griffiths escapes punishment

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths will not receive any retrospective punishment from the Scottish FA over an alleged stamping incident during the 4-1 win over Hamilton Accies. (The Scotsman)

FoH pay back Budge

The Foundation of Hearts have revealed that they have completed their funding obligations to Hearts after paying back current owner Ann Budge £2.5 million. (Evening News)

New goal for Hearts

Liam Boyce insists Hearts are now looking to motor away from danger after getting themselves off the bottom of the Premiership at the weekend. (Evening News)

Hernandez sees Aberdeen as stepping stone

Ronald Hernandez hopes his Aberdeen switch can be a stepping stone to an even bigger move. The Venezuelan international joined the Dons on deadline day after Derek McInnes splashed out a six-figure fee to land him from Norwegian club Stabaek. (The Scotsman)