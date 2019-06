Rangers make third approach for Martin Skrtel, Steven Gerrard is on a shortlist to replace Rafa Benitez and Celtic have opened talks over the signing of Boli Mbombo.

Neil Lennon has told Arsenal that they must significantly improve their offer if they want to sign Kieran Tierney. The Gunners have had a 15 million bid turned down. (Scottish Sun)

Neil Lennon hopes the deal to bring Christopher Jullien to Parkhead will be completed and the French defender can join up with his new team-mates in the next 48 hours. (Scottish Sun)

Neil Lennon insists Celtic still wish to sign David Turnbull despite the discovery of a problem with the player's knee. (Daily Record)

Martin Skrtel is wanted by Rangers.

Doncaster Rovers are interested in making Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson their new manager after losing Grant McCann to Hull City last week. (Daily Record)

Dennon Lewis - a transfer flop at Falkirk in the Scottish Championship last season - is set to appear on this year's series of Love Island. (The Sun)

Celtic have opened talks with Rapid Vienna over the potential signing of 3 million left-back Boli Mbombo. The Belgian is also being tracked by Nice and Sampdoria. (Daily Mail)

Steven Gerrard insists Rangers are in no rush to sell either James Tavernier or Alfredo Morelos and have yet to receive an offer for their top stars. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard is one a shortlist of three managers, along with Patrick Vieira and Mikael Arteta, to become the next manager of Newcastle United. (The Telegraph)