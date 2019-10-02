Man Utd keen on Celtic and Scotland man as Old Gunnar Solskjaer eyes Old Trafford revamp

Manchester United are targeting Celtic physio Tim Williamson in a bid to cut down on non-contact injuries, according to reports.

The Daily Mail reports that the Old Trafford side are looking at shaking up their medical and sports science departments and Williamson, who also works with the Scotland national team, has emerged as a leading candidate.

Celtic physio Tim Williamson

Williamson has plenty of experience in England, having previously worked at Birmingham and the Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United academies.

He is now in his second stint at Celtic, having initially worked at Parkhead between 2002 and 2008, when he moved to St Andrews.

However, Neil Lennon - during his first spell as Celtic manager - persuaded Williamson to return to Glasgow, and he rejoined the Hoops in the summer of 2010.

Williamson was appointed Head of Sports Medicine in 2012, working alongside the club's physios and doctor, but during Ronny Deila's reign he was replaced by injury prevention expert Grete Homstoll after the Norwegian manager expressed an interest in bringing in his own staff.

Williamson stayed on at the club as physio before being reinstated to the top medical job in May 2016.