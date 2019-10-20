Man Utd eye Scots-based duo, Rangers boss plays down transfer link, new team join race for Hearts ace - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers in today's round-up.

Under-fire Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been linked with a glut of Norwegian signings, including Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer. (Various)

1. Ajer on Ole radar?

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Celtic and France Under-21 striker Odsonne Edouard. (Various)

2. United eye Edouard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has denied the Ibrox side are looking to sign Hearts youngster Aaron Hickey or Evertons Lewis Gibson in the January transfer window. (The Scotsman)

3. Gerrard plays down transfer talk

Steven Gerrard has vowed to trim his bloated Rangers squad in January as he played down talk of new arrivals, despite Ross Wilson joining the club. (The Scotsman)

4. Rangers to downsize

