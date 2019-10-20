Man Utd eye Scots-based duo, Rangers boss plays down transfer link, new team join race for Hearts ace - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
1. Ajer on Ole radar?
Under-fire Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been linked with a glut of Norwegian signings, including Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer. (Various)
2. United eye Edouard
Manchester United have been linked with a move for Celtic and France Under-21 striker Odsonne Edouard. (Various)
3. Gerrard plays down transfer talk
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has denied the Ibrox side are looking to sign Hearts youngster Aaron Hickey or Evertons Lewis Gibson in the January transfer window. (The Scotsman)
4. Rangers to downsize
Steven Gerrard has vowed to trim his bloated Rangers squad in January as he played down talk of new arrivals, despite Ross Wilson joining the club. (The Scotsman)
