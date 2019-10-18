Man City plot Scottish Premiership raid, Rangers legend finds new club at age of 40, midfielder opens up on Celtic exit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers in today's round-up
1. Man City want Hearts kid - and could loan him back
Manchester City want to sign Aaron Hickey for a seven-figure fee in January - but could loan him back to Hearts. (Daily Mail)
2. Novo finds new club
Nacho Novo has come out of retirement at the age of 40 to join Corkerhill Over-35s, who play in the Central Regions Premier League (Evening Times)
3. Levein 'the right man for Hearts'
Former Jambo Danny Wilson insists Craig Levein is the right man to lead Hearts. (Various)
4. Katic signs new Gers deal
Nikola Katic has signed a new deal with Rangers until 2023. (Various)
