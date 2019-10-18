Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Man City plot Scottish Premiership raid, Rangers legend finds new club at age of 40, midfielder opens up on Celtic exit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers in today's round-up

Manchester City want to sign Aaron Hickey for a seven-figure fee in January - but could loan him back to Hearts. (Daily Mail)

1. Man City want Hearts kid - and could loan him back

Nacho Novo has come out of retirement at the age of 40 to join Corkerhill Over-35s, who play in the Central Regions Premier League (Evening Times)

2. Novo finds new club

Former Jambo Danny Wilson insists Craig Levein is the right man to lead Hearts. (Various)

3. Levein 'the right man for Hearts'

Nikola Katic has signed a new deal with Rangers until 2023. (Various)

4. Katic signs new Gers deal

