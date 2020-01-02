Lyon issue statement on future of ex-Celtic striker Moussa Dembele

Lyon have issued a hands-off warning to clubs interested in striker Moussa Dembele.

The former Celtic forward has been linked with a transfer to the English Premier League this month, a move that would be beneficial to the Parkhead side who inserted a sell-on clause when they sold Dembele to Lyon in 2018.

Manchester United and Chelsea have both been credited with an interest in the French attacker.

But Lyon said in a statement they were determined to keep hold of the 23-year-old.

"Olympique Lyonnais have taken note of certain information relayed by the media suggesting that Moussa Dembele could interest other clubs during this transfer window," the statement read.

"OL would like to reaffirm their desire, as they did in summer 2019, to keep Moussa Dembele.

"The club have full confidence in Moussa and are relying in particular on him to build a successful team for the seasons to come."