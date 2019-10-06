Livingston 2 - 0 Celtic: Ten-man Celtic suffer first league defeat of the season Lyndon Dykes celebrates having put his side 2-0 up. Picture: SNS Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Goals from Scott Robinson and Lyndon Dykes handed Celtic their first league defeat of the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership season. The reigning champions had Ryan Christie sent off during the first half for a lunge on Robinson. More to follow... 'It's horrendous': Former Rangers man gives verdict on Celtic red card 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.