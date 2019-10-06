Livingston 2 - 0 Celtic: Ten-man Celtic suffer first league defeat of the season

Lyndon Dykes celebrates having put his side 2-0 up. Picture: SNS
Lyndon Dykes celebrates having put his side 2-0 up. Picture: SNS
Share this article
0
Have your say

Goals from Scott Robinson and Lyndon Dykes handed Celtic their first league defeat of the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership season.

The reigning champions had Ryan Christie sent off during the first half for a lunge on Robinson.

More to follow...