Liverpool chief has say on Gerrard return, Celtic ace in Old Firm claim, Rangers open talks with key man, Hearts and Hibs latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Reds chief laughs off talk of Gerrard return

Liverpool chief Peter Moore has laughed off a campaign by Anfield fans to re-sign Rangers boss Steven Gerrard on a short-term deal - so the Reds legend can finally win an English Premier League medal. Speaking at an event in South Africa Moore said: "Which player do you want to cut from the squad to make it happen? We all love Stevie G and we're all very proud of him but it just doesn't happen that way." (Daily Record)

Edouard: Old Firm loss was good for us

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has argued that the Hoops' Old Firm loss to Rangers was a good thing for the Parkhead club. He said: “The defeat against Rangers did us more good than harm. We had to question ourselves, but, once we returned from Dubai, we knew we had to bounce back and that it would be hard to do so, but right now it’s going well.” (The Scotsman)

New deal for Morelos?

Rangers are in talks with striker Alfredo Morelos over a new contract, with the club keen to improve the terms of the Colombian internationalist who only signed a fresh four-year deal last March. (Daily Record)

Hoops make Sky Sports stance clear

Celtic are refusing to co-operate with Sky Sports amid a row over the broadcaster's mistranslation of an interview with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos last week, in which subtitles claimed the Colombian player accused Hoops fans of racially abusing him - despite not actually saying that. (The Sun)

Sergio lands new job

Former Hearts manager Paulo Sergio is back in his homeland after being appointed boss of Portuguese top-flight strugglers Portimonense. (The Scotsman)

Whittaker: I'm delighted to be back playing - I'm not quitting yet

Hibs veteran Steven Whittaker has admitted he's delighted to be back playing after going for three months without kicking a ball. The 35-year-old, who started in defensive midfield and finished at centre-back in the 4-1 Scottish Cup win over BSC Glasgow said: "I don’t really see myself as a right-back at the stage of my career I’m at, I really need to play a more central role these days. Hopefully I can continue doing what I’m doing at the minute.” (Evening News)

Stendel makes Meshino claim

Ryotaro Meshino is out of favour at Hearts because manager Daniel Stendel feels he is not making enough impact during games. The Japanese forward is unlikely to make the matchday squad for Wednesday's Premiership visit to Celtic having played only 60 minutes of club football this year. (Evening News)