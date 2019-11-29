"Lived a hell in Scotland": What the foreign press had to say about Celtic's victory over Rennes in the Europa League

It was another fantastic night for the Hoops in Europe, as Neil Lennon's Celtic put Rennes to the sword in a 3-1 win.

Celtic enjoyed another fantastic win in the Europa League on Thursday night, but what did the French press make of it? Check out their reaction below:

L'Equipe: "The score is severe. Celtic, assured of finishing first in the group, scored three goals for six shots on target. Lewis Morgan opened the scoring after a magnificent collective move (21st), three minutes after a first alert of Olivier Ntcham (18th), then Ryan Christie doubled the bet on a hit that bounced off Édouard Mendy (45 + 1) ). Finally, Michael Johnston took advantage of an inspiration from Ntcham to score a third goal (74th), which is a bit harsh. Car Rennes had several big chances (7th, 25th), including a Flavien Tait shot and a Jordan Siebatcheu post in the wake (57th), until Adrien Hunou's goal late in the game (89th).

Maxifoot: "Dominated in all compartments of the game, the Breton club has lived a hell in Scotland. Celtic gave Rennes a nice lesson in football. Strolled from start to finish, despite a slight improvement after the break, Julien Stéphan's men fell to Celtic Glasgow (3-1), this Thursday, on the 5th day of the group stage. A mediocre performance that confirms the difficulties."

Ouest France: "Supporters Rennais and Scots have shared throughout the meeting in a good atmosphere. The 2,700 Rennais who made the trip even celebrated the second goal of Celtic Glasgow scored by Ryan Christie (45 + 1 '). Already well received in the first leg at Roazhon Park, the Celtic fans have made the gesture to Rennes who will certainly spend a long night in the bars of Glasgow accompanied by the famous Guinness."

Jeunes Footeux: "Defeated on the field of Celtic Glasgow (3-1), the Stade Rennais who was already certain to be eliminated from the Europa League before this fifth day, is now guaranteed to finish in the last place of the group. A very sad European campaign after a very successful 2018/2019 exercise."

France Football: "Without necessarily being brilliant, Celtic has been able to be more realistic. On the first big situation of his, Morgan opened the mark of a nice strike of the left (21st). And Mendy, who had to work on two strikes Ntcham (18th, 27th), could not do anything on that of Christie (45th + 1). Mass was said."

Footmercato: "More than the result, it is the content of the opposition benefit that leaves a bitter taste. The Rennes coach regretted it in a post-match press conference. 'We had undeniable shortcomings. To play this kind of opposition, we have limits,' he acknowledged very sincerely. This does not prevent the local press, Ouest-France in this case, from massacring the manager and the young team he had chosen to line up in Scotland."