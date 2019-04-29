Celtic's Lisbon Lions players show off the European Cup to their fans. Picture: SNS Group

Lisbon Lions: Six gone, but spirit of Celtic’s legendary XI lives on

With the sad deaths of Billy McNeill and Stevie Chalmers this month recalling Celtic’s legendary European Cup-winning side of 1967 - the Lisbon Lions - we look at what became of the hallowed XI.

All eleven players were born within 30 miles of Celtic Park, lending another layer to the fairytale in the Portuguese capital.

Ronnie Simpson: Made his Scotland debut aged 36 in the 3-2 win over England at Wembley in 1967. Six weeks later won the European Cup. Had spell as Hamilton boss in 1970s and councillor in Edinburgh. Died of a heart attack in 2004.

Jim Craig: Went to primary school in the shadow of Ibrox. Started career with Glasgow University before joining Celtic reserves in 1964/65 season. Soon became regular fixture at right-back. Later became a dentist and still co-commentates on Celtic TV.
Tommy Gemmell: Joined Celtic on same day as Jimmy Johnstone. Scored against Inter and again in 1970 final against Feyenoord. Later had spells with Nottingham Forest and Dundee. Managed Albion Rovers and worked in hotel and finance industries. Died in March 2017.
