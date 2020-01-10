Lewis Morgan set for Inter Miami talks as Celtic agree fee with MLS side for winger

Lewis Morgan has been given the green light by Celtic to hold talks with MLS side Inter Miami.

Sky Sports reports that a fee has been agreed between the two clubs, with the 23-year-old still having 18 months left on his Parkhead contract.

He has left the club's winter training camp in Dubai and is expected to fly to the USA later on Friday to finalise the move.

Morgan joined Celtic in January 2018 from St Mirren, completing the season as a loan player with the Buddies.

He made his debut for the Hoops in August 2018 but was sent on loan to Sunderland for the second half of the 2018/19 season where he scored twice in 22 matches.

Morgan has featured 18 times this season for Celtic but his time in Glasgow and indeed Scotland looks to be coming to an end, and all going to plan he could be involved in Inter Miami's MLS debut against Los Angeles FC.

The team, owned by David Beckham, are due to play FC Dallas in a friendly match on 22 February and Morgan could also be involved in that fixture.