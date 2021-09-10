Length of injury absence for Celtic star revealed, SFA make judgement on Parkhead advisor, Hearts and Hibs squad updates before Edinburgh derby - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic attacker Kyogo Furuhashi will spend at least a month on the sideline. Picture: SNS

Kyogo to miss a month

Celtic sensation Kyogo Furuhashi will miss at least a month after sustaining a knee injury while on international duty with Japan. The forward will miss the start of the club’s Europa League campaign and four Premiership games before the next international break. (Scottish Sun)

Scales takes No.5

Liam Scales believes he is ready to follow in the footsteps of giants at Celtic after choosing to wear one of the most iconic shirt numbers in the club’s history. The Irish defender has taken possession of squad number five at his new club following his move from Shamrock Rovers. (The Scotsman)

SFA allow Strachan role

Gordon Strachan has been cleared to continue his role as a consultant for Celtic despite being Dundee’s technical director. The former Scotland boss’ dual role was cleared by the Scottish FA who found no reason to suspect conflict of interest. (Scottish Sun)

Vaccine passports for football

Scottish sport fans heading to Hampden, Murrayfield and several other stadia around the country will have to show proof of their vaccination against COVID-19. Double-jabbed fans will need to show a ‘vaccine passport’ as a requirement for entry into grounds where capacity exceeds 10,000. (The Scotsman)

SFA look to upgrade Hampden

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell is hopeful of making a “significant investment” in upgrading and refurbishing Hampden as part of the joint UK-Ireland bid to host the 2030 World Cup Finals. (The Scotsman)

Hearts with nearly full squad

Hearts are boosted by having almost a full squad to choose from ahead of Sunday’s Edinburgh derby. Stephen Kingsley is available again after missing the last two matches through illness. Michael Smith will be assessed after coming off with a leg knock during international duty. (Evening News)

Hallberg making good progress

Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg is making good progress as he targets a comeback from injury. The 25-year-old is yet to feature this term after dislocating his knee in pre-season. (Evening News)

Saints looking to unleash new signing

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is eager to unleash new signing Eetu Vertainen against Rangers at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. The 22-year-old Finnish striker is finally available for selection after a protracted bureaucratic process which delayed the approval of his work permit. (The Scotsman)

