Leigh Griffiths sparks injury fears ahead of Cluj v Celtic after appearing to suffer injury in training session

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths appeared to suffer an injury in a training session at Celtic Park this morining, sparking fears the Scotland striker could miss the clash with CFR 1907 Cluj on Wednesday.

In a live video posted on Celtic's Instagram account, the first-team squad could be seen being put through their paces before heading to Romania for tomorrow's Champions League third qualifying round first-leg meeting.

But the footage appeared to show Griffiths pulling up as the team completed sprint exercises.

As the players set off in groups of four, the 28-year-old - who scored and grabbed an assist in the 7-0 thumping of St Johnstone - stopped and looked to be hobbling.

The striker covered his face with his hands before the camera panned round to focus on other players.

Griffiths was named on the bench for the Premiership opener, with Odsonne Edouard starting up front supported by James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Mikey Johnston in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Should the former Hibs and Wolves striker be forced to sit out the match in Transylvania, Hoops boss Neil Lennon will have just one fit striker - Edouard - available.

Celtic fans have taken to social media to express their hopes that the striker isn't seriously injured.

One supporter wrote: "Leigh Griffiths pulled up at training today. Hopefully not his calf or it will be months again he will be out for."