Leigh Griffiths out, two midfielders doubtful, striker suspended, 27-year-old returns - Celtic team news ahead of Cluj clash

Neil Lennon has confirmed that Leigh Griffiths will play no part in Celtic's Europa League clash with CFR Cluj.

The striker is still making his way back to full fitness after sustaining an injury and then being struck down by a virus that kept him out of the matchday squad to face former club Hibs last weekend.

With Vakoun Issouf Bayo suspended, Celtic will have just one out-and-out striker available in Odsonne Edouard.

Lennon also revealed in his pre-match press conference at Lennoxtown that Mikey Johnston and Tom Rogic are also doubtful for the match.

However, Israeli international Nir Bitton should return to the squad and could feature against the Romanians.

Billel Omrani, who was the chief orchestrator of Celtic's exit in the Champions League play-off round, has declared himself fit to face the Hoops and is eager to do further damage to the Scottish champions.

The game, which ended in a 4-3 home defeat for Celtic, was a "game that got away from us", according to Lennon.

He added: "There is always an opportunity in football maybe to right a wrong, if you want to put it that way.

"Maybe a little bit motivation for the players but the motivation is we have started the group well.

"We are at home and it is important to try reinforce the home advantage when you can. You can use it as motivation as long as the players don't get too emotional.

"We are looking forward to the game. It is the first home game in the group stage and we are very excited about it."