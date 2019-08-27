Leigh Griffiths left out of Scotland squad but Hearts' Steven Naismith could face Russia and Belgium

Have your say

Leigh Griffiths has been left out of the Scotland squad for the upcoming double-header against Russia and Belgium.

The Celtic striker has scored three goals since returning from mental health issues but will have to wait for his Scotland recall.

Steven Naismith is in despite missing the last two Hearts games with a hamstring problem while Oli McBurnie, Johnny Russell and Matt Phillips are other attacking options for coach Steve Clarke.

Steve Clarke has named Grant Hanley, Liam Cooper and Charlie Mulgrew as his centre-back options with Scott McKenna, John Souttar and Michael Devlin all struggling with injury.

West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass is back in the fold while Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has earned a recall.

Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray wins his first call-up as back-up to David Marshall and Jon McLaughlin.

Goalkeepers: Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland).

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Charlie Mulgrew (Wigan, on loan), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth).

Strikers: Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United), Steven Naismith (Hearts), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).