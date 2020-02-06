Leigh Griffiths admits he though about quitting Celtic

Leigh Griffiths admits he thought about moving clubs to get his life and career back on track. Instead, simply moving house appears to have done the trick.

With four goals in six appearances for Celtic since the winter break, a revitalised Griffiths appears to be putting the dark days of last year’s six-month absence to deal with mental health and fitness issues behind him.

The 29-year-old has revealed that a change of environment has played a key role in his recovery, relocating from the Edinburgh area where he has lived for most of his life to a new home on the outskirts of Glasgow.

It was a decision taken after advice from Celtic, part of ongoing support from the club during Griffiths’ troubled times which he says has left him with a debt of gratitude he can never fully reimburse.

“This time last year, I was nowhere to be seen,” reflected the striker. “Now I’m back playing, scoring goals and feeling good.

“It’s now about continuing that way in my day to day life, making sure I’m on the ball in training and looking after myself off the pitch.

“What have I changed? Where I’m living, for one thing. I had to move through to Glasgow from Edinburgh, which was a massive change for me. I’ve always stayed in Edinburgh, so it was a bit of a shock for me to come through and one of the biggest decisions I’ve made, but I am loving it.

“Usually, they tell you to get out of Glasgow when you play for Celtic or Rangers – I’m looking to get closer!

“But it’s all down to the club. They wanted me to be within touching distance of the stadium and training ground for my own well being. It’s not an hour and a half drive each way every day now.

“The club just wanted to see me back on the pitch and scoring goals. Thankfully that’s where I am now, trying to repay them – but I don’t think I can ever repay the club for the help I’ve had.

“From [chief executive] Peter Lawwell, to [safeguarding officer] Tom Dickson, the PR people, the backroom staff, right through to the players, everyone has had a helping hand in getting me back. I wouldn’t be back playing football without them.

“It could have been handled differently. Other clubs might have simply cut ties and said ‘We’ll let you go, you need to be happy in life’.

“But Celtic knew what they had in me and wanted to get me back on the pitch scoring goals and seeing that smile back on my face. They are seeing that now a year later.

“I don’t think what I can do on the pitch can repay them but I’ll be doing my hardest in every game to try to do it.

“There was a part of me that thought ‘Right, is it worthwhile me just moving completely, get away from Celtic and try to get a fresh start?’ And then the flipside was ‘Nah, I’ve got a lot of people to prove wrong here in Scotland’.

“I’m still far from finished and I will show people that I will come back from this and pick up from where I left off and start scoring goals again and making sure my performances are right.

“There were people saying I was finished, not just at Celtic but my football career completely. I’m sure a few Celtic fans doubted it as well. I’m just showing them I’m still here and still scoring goals. Hopefully come March, I can also help take my country to the Euros.”

As Griffiths sets his sights on flourishing once more for both club and country, he identifies the patience and support shown to him by Celtic manager Neil Lennon, pictured left, as his key inspiration.

“I was at the Scottish Cup final at the end of last season to watch the lads and when I spoke to the manager afterwards, he told me he wanted me to be ready for pre-season because I was going to have a big part to play under him,” added Griffiths.

“This is the guy who brought me to the club in the first place during his first spell in charge. I’d had my troubles beforehand back then but he signed me for Celtic.

“He knows what I can do and just having him upstairs, knowing his door is open every single day if I want to go and have a chat with him, that he is there to listen, is priceless. Just to play for him has been brilliant.

“As I said, I don’t think I can repay the club for everything they have done for me but one man I do want to repay, for having the faith in me to come back and score goals again, is the manager.”