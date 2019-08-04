Leicester in for Celtic ace, Rangers 'transfer triangle', Aberdeen man in shock return to former club, Rangers winger set for exit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip
Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, St Johnstone and more in today's round-up
1. Rodgers wants Ajer
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has been linked with a 15m move for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer (Daily Star)
2. Tierney faces two months out
Kieran Tierney could be sidelined for up to two months, potentally ending Arsenal's pursuit of the player (The Sun)
3. Elhamed a doubt for Hoops
Hatem Abd Elhamed is a doubt for Celtic's midweek trip to Cluj after he was forced off with injury during the Hoops' 7-0 win over St Johnstone
4. Tavernier in transfer triangle?
Aston Villa could move for Rangers right-back James Tavernier if they lose Ahmed Elmohamady to Newcastle - who were also linked with the Gers captain. (Various)
