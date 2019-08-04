Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Leicester in for Celtic ace, Rangers 'transfer triangle', Aberdeen man in shock return to former club, Rangers winger set for exit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip

Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, St Johnstone and more in today's round-up

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has been linked with a 15m move for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer (Daily Star)

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has been linked with a 15m move for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer (Daily Star)
Kieran Tierney could be sidelined for up to two months, potentally ending Arsenal's pursuit of the player (The Sun)

Kieran Tierney could be sidelined for up to two months, potentally ending Arsenal's pursuit of the player (The Sun)
Hatem Abd Elhamed is a doubt for Celtic's midweek trip to Cluj after he was forced off with injury during the Hoops' 7-0 win over St Johnstone

Hatem Abd Elhamed is a doubt for Celtic's midweek trip to Cluj after he was forced off with injury during the Hoops' 7-0 win over St Johnstone
Aston Villa could move for Rangers right-back James Tavernier if they lose Ahmed Elmohamady to Newcastle - who were also linked with the Gers captain. (Various)

Aston Villa could move for Rangers right-back James Tavernier if they lose Ahmed Elmohamady to Newcastle - who were also linked with the Gers captain. (Various)
