Leeds eye £8m move for Rangers star, Ian Holloway open to Hearts or Hibs move, Celtic and Rangers must sign striker in January, Hearts ace out until 2020 - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Wednesday's Scottish football news and gossip. Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Scotland. 1. Leeds considering Kamara move Leeds United are considering an 8-million-pound move for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara after watching the Finnish international in action. (Daily Express) 2. Doyle out till next year Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle will be out until next year after breaking his ankle in training. (Evening News) 3. O'Neill defends MacPhee Michael ONeill believes Austin MacPhee would not be treated fairly by fans or the media if he were to be handed the managers role by Hearts to replace the sacked Craig Levein. (Evening News) 4. Robertson on Scotland Scotland captain Andy Robertson insists it hurts to miss the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan but says the decision was taken out of his hands. (The Scotsman)